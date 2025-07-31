Kompleks mieszkalny Lumena Alta Business Bay

The name LUMENA ALTA itself indicates a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, derived from the Latin lumen, evokes associations with pure radiance as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning “elevated,” speaks to status, aspiration, and architectural height.
Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a symbol of sublime light—a place where illumination and elevation converge.
LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement, rising 380 meters above the city. Created for people with a global vision who define the future of business and culture, this new generation multifunctional complex combines luxurious commercial, residential, and lifestyle spaces in one tall masterpiece.
The building curves outward, as if frozen in motion. The tower's elegant spiral facade sets a new architectural standard for Dubai. Each curve of its dynamic form is designed to capture and refract light. During the day, the tower shines brightly. At night, it glows as if illuminated from within, like a luminous instrument inset into the skyline. Its aerodynamic geometry speaks of progress and ambition embodied in form—it is a landmark destined to remain on the horizon like a sculpture.
OVERVIEW OF LUMENA ALTA COMPONENTS
Hotel
Hotel amenities
Offices
Office amenities
Retail space
HOTEL AMENITIES
Executive Performance Fitness Gym
Aqua Vitality Level
Outdoor rejuvenation terraces
Meeting, conference, and event spaces
SPA
Outdoor pool
Sky Restaurant
OFFICE AMENITIES
Executive fitness center
Wellness and spa services
Hydrotherapy and treatment rooms
Open terraces for relaxation
Executive business center
Coworking space
Conference and event rooms
Barista lounges