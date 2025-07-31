  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Dubaj
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Lumena Alta Business Bay

Kompleks mieszkalny Lumena Alta Business Bay

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,96M
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32710
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 600 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2030
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The name LUMENA ALTA itself indicates a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, derived from the Latin lumen, evokes associations with pure radiance as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning “elevated,” speaks to status, aspiration, and architectural height.

 

Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a symbol of sublime light—a place where illumination and elevation converge.

 

LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement, rising 380 meters above the city. Created for people with a global vision who define the future of business and culture, this new generation multifunctional complex combines luxurious commercial, residential, and lifestyle spaces in one tall masterpiece.

 

The building curves outward, as if frozen in motion. The tower's elegant spiral facade sets a new architectural standard for Dubai. Each curve of its dynamic form is designed to capture and refract light. During the day, the tower shines brightly. At night, it glows as if illuminated from within, like a luminous instrument inset into the skyline. Its aerodynamic geometry speaks of progress and ambition embodied in form—it is a landmark destined to remain on the horizon like a sculpture.

 

OVERVIEW OF LUMENA ALTA COMPONENTS

Hotel

Hotel amenities

Offices

Office amenities

Retail space

HOTEL AMENITIES

 

Executive Performance Fitness Gym

Aqua Vitality Level

Outdoor rejuvenation terraces

Meeting, conference, and event spaces

SPA

Outdoor pool

Sky Restaurant

OFFICE AMENITIES

 

Executive fitness center

Wellness and spa services

Hydrotherapy and treatment rooms

Open terraces for relaxation

Executive business center

Coworking space

Conference and event rooms

Barista lounges

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nadine 2
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$563,396
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Hillside Residences with swimming pools and gardens close to Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,43M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern Lifestyle in Town Square / Alton by Nshama
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$333,139
Zespół mieszkaniowy High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$263,903
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Lumena Alta Business Bay
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,96M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec AZIZI Riviera 31
Apartamentowiec AZIZI Riviera 31
Apartamentowiec AZIZI Riviera 31
Apartamentowiec AZIZI Riviera 31
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$273,972
Rok realizacji 2023
Powierzchnia 180 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Riwiera AZIZI 31 Oferta: sprzedaż Kategoria: Apartament Obszar: Meydan Sypialnie: 1 Łazienki: 1 Widok: widok na ogród  Parking: 1 Piętro: na najwyższym piętrze  Umeblowane: nieumeblowane  Balkon: Tak Dostępność: wkrótce transfer Powierzchnia zabudowana: 490 metrów kwadratowych. ft.
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
180.0
684,930
Agencja
DOM REAL ESTATE
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New The FIFTH Residence with swimming pools, gardens and concierge service, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$352,707
Rezydencja oferuje baseny dla dzieci i dorosłych, salon, plac zabaw dla dzieci, miejsce do grillowania, saunę i łaźnię parową, pokój gier, ogrody krajobrazowe, siłownię, obsługę konsjerża.Zakończenie - IV kwartał 2026 r.Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu Szafy w sypialniKabina i urządzenia kuc…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Apartamentowiec W Residences by Arada
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,26M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Odkryj rezydencje W w Dubai Harbour, najnowszą inwestycję premium uznanego dewelopera Arada, obejmującą apartamenty z 1 do 4 sypialniami, apartamenty dwupoziomowe i penthousy z 5 sypialniami. To uderzające trio wieżowców wyznacza nowy standard luksusowego życia w jednej z najbardziej prestiż…
Agencja
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje