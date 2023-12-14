Marbella resort hotel THOE

  1. Realting.com
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
€534,171
O kompleksie

MARBELLA RESORT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF EUROPE 🌍 (THE WORLD ISLAND)

1. Managed by IHG Group under vignette collections 
2. 5000 AED per sqft, pre-launch price.
3. To be opened as a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ star Hotel & Resort. 
4. Easy payment plan for 2 years.
5  Down payment 20%. 
6. Fixed ROI of 8.33% for 12 years 
7. High capital appreciation expected due to more launches at the world island 🏝️
8. After 12 years, 💯% profit goes to the investor. (Service charges and hotel management charges to be paid).
9. Completion date Q4-2025. 
10. Uninterrupted views of Sunset 
11. Spanish lifestyle. 
12. 28 Diving points with Coral reef 🪸 and Fishes in The heart of europe 

  • Ochrona
  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Dom przekazany
  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne
  • Stan surowy
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Parking
  • Winda
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

