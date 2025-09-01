  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.

Kompleks mieszkalny Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$370,000
BTC
4.4010763
ETH
230.6792275
USDT
365 813.2671574
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
15
ID: 28115
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 26.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Gardens of Eden is a luxury residential complex located on 15,000 m² of land on the beachfront of Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

The complex comprises first-class residences harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape, where 70% of the land is dedicated to green parks, lakes, and landscaped promenades.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-, three-, and four-bedroom penthouses are available.

The residences and common areas were designed by White Jacket, a Singaporean design studio that has won numerous international awards.

Phase I - Eden Residences

  • 141 apartments
  • Areas from 72 sq. m
  • Delivery: End of 2026
  • Access to amenities for Phase I residents only

Phase II - Park Residences

  • 240 apartments
  • Areas from 47 sq. m
  • Delivery: Mid-2027

Phase III - Lake Residences

  • Pre-sales will open in December 2025.
  • Delivery: 2028


Down payment: 35%.
0% installment plan until completion of construction.

Infrastructure:

  • The total pool area is 11,000 m² - an infinity pool, a sand lagoon, and a children's pool with slides.
  • The wellness center (approximately 5,000 m²) from the global operator GOCO Hospitality includes a spa, gym, yoga studio, various types of baths and pools, medical and cosmetology equipment, a medical laboratory, a meditation garden, an organic farm, and specially designed jogging and walking paths.
  • The kids' club includes a two-story building with all-weather play areas, trampolines, a climbing wall, a Lego room, slides, a sand garden, a children's pool with a mini-water park,
  • 8 restaurants, a café, and a relaxation area.
  • The clubhouse and restaurant are located in the "Blue Lagoon" area, which features a white sand pool, loungers, and changing rooms. The clubhouse, located at the intersection of a large swimming pool and a lake, includes a restaurant, a children's playground, a lounge area, and changing rooms.
  • The unique landscaped gardens and park, spread over 5 hectares, feature over 100 different species of exotic trees, waterfalls, walking and jogging paths, and relaxation areas with gazebos.
  • Business center with supermarket
  • Underground parking under each residential building with electric charging stations.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia

Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$370,000
