  Kompleks mieszkalny Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Kompleks mieszkalny Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Tajlandia
$105,000
11
ID: 28083
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Sakhu

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

