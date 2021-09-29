  1. Realting.com
  4. Mieszkanie w nowym budynku ONE Flat

Moskwa, Rosja
od
$617,818
;
12
ID: 32882
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 4160840
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 19.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Rosja
  • Region / Państwo
    Centralny Okręg Federalny
  • Miasto
    Moskwa
  • Metro
    Delovoy Tsentr (~ 300 m)
  • Metro
    Mezhdunarodnaya (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Vystavochnaya (~ 300 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2030
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    90

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third Ring Road, the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass, and the Moskva River embankment, just 10 minutes from the Kremlin. Here, breathtaking architecture meets impeccable comfort and world-class hotel-style services. In its visual design, the prestigious ONE complex comprises two vertical towers connected at their base and summit. Its sculptural form draws inspiration from the famous Möbius strip, a concept masterfully interpreted by the project's architects. ONE rises 90 floors high. The panoramic windows in every apartment frame stunning city views, stretching from the historic center to the capital's dynamically evolving modern districts. On the 85th floor, you will find the Sky Garden – Europe's highest park, a natural oasis in the clouds. These lush green spaces are integrated directly next to the residences, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony within the metropolis. Soaring on the 83rd floor is the Sky Bridge – a glass walkway connecting the two towers of the complex. It offers a unique opportunity to admire unparalleled, bird's-eye views of the capital. A defining feature of the complex is its infrastructure, designed on the All-in-One principle. Residents have access to a private club with lounges, a private cinema, a billiards room, dedicated workspaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. ONE also features a boutique retail gallery and a premium gastro-cluster, offering unique culinary experiences from around the globe. Key Features of the Complex: — Europe's highest Sky Garden on the 85th floor — The tallest skyscraper in Moscow-City, standing at 379 m — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in all apartments — Smart engineering and five-star hotel-level service — All-in-One private club infrastructure — A three-level parking garage with EV charging stations — 24/7 security and concierge service Location Highlights: — 1 minute to the Third Ring Road (TTK) — 2 minutes to the Moskva River embankment — Walking distance from 'Delovoy Tsentr' Metro Station — 2 minutes to the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass — 10 minutes to the Kremlin — 5 minutes to the Government Building (White House)
Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 32.7 – 60.9
Cena za m², USD 15,222 – 23,674
Cena mieszkania, USD 617,818 – 1,02M
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 67.2 – 93.4
Cena za m², USD 13,518 – 16,440
Cena mieszkania, USD 1,01M – 1,49M
Mieszkania 3 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 97.1 – 103.0
Cena za m², USD 16,952 – 17,976
Cena mieszkania, USD 1,72M – 1,80M

Lokalizacja na mapie

Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
