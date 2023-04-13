Emiraty Arabskie
Nowe budynki
Mieszkania w nowych budynkach w Grecja
Nowe domy w Grecja
Wszystkie nowe budynki w Grecja
7
Projekty w budowie
Nowe projekty
Gotowe projekty
Deweloperzy w Grecja
Mieszkania
Mieszkanie w Grecja
Kawalerka
Dom w Grecja
Willa
Dom wolnostojący
Szeregowiec
Dom drewniany w stylu górskim
Działki w Grecja
Nieruchomości luksusowe w Grecja
Komercyjne
Wszystkie nieruchomości komercyjne w Grecja
Sklep
Hotel
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Zakład produkcyjny
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne
Magazyn
Inny
Nieruchomości luksusowe
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne w Grecja
Realting.com
Grecja
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Działki na sprzedaż w Ateny, Grecja
781 obiekt total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Według popularności
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 235,000
Opis nieruchomości Fantastyczny panoramiczny widok na morze 7.800 metrów kwadratowych działk…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
270 m²
€ 290,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 600,000
Grunt na sprzedaż o powierzchni 1322 mkw. w Attyce
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,100,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 3,200,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 885,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 2,100,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,050,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 650,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 320,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 810,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 600,000
A land plot is proposed in the center of Athens, on which it is possible to build 1.144 sq.m…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,000,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the center of Athens. A plot of 725 square meters is …
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 350,000
The land on which it is possible to build 480 sq.m is located in the Metaxurgio area
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 148,000 sq.m. in Athens. The land is located in the Agios Stef…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 550,000
The site is located in the Anavissos area
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 535,000
The land is located in the center of Athens, within walking distance and overlooking the Pla…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 370,000
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 2,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi area. Due to its favorable loc…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi district. Due to its beneficia…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the area of 2003 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 2305 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 3000 sq.m. in Athens. Water has been supplied on the territory…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
The site is located in the town of Markopulo, on the most central avenue of the town
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
10 741 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10741 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory of the building, wate…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2100 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, el…
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
The site is located on the island of Egina
Pokaż następne 30 obiektów
1
2
3
...
27
