Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecja
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens

Działki na sprzedaż w Ateny, Grecja

781 obiekt total found
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 235,000
Opis nieruchomości Fantastyczny panoramiczny widok na morze 7.800 metrów kwadratowych działk…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
270 m²
€ 290,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 600,000
Grunt na sprzedaż o powierzchni 1322 mkw. w Attyce
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,100,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 3,200,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 885,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 2,100,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,050,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 650,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 320,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 810,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 600,000
A land plot is proposed in the center of Athens, on which it is possible to build 1.144 sq.m…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,000,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the center of Athens. A plot of 725 square meters is …
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 350,000
The land on which it is possible to build 480 sq.m is located in the Metaxurgio area
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 148,000 sq.m. in Athens. The land is located in the Agios Stef…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 550,000
The site is located in the Anavissos area
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 535,000
The land is located in the center of Athens, within walking distance and overlooking the Pla…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 370,000
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 2,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi area. Due to its favorable loc…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 1,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi district. Due to its beneficia…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the area of 2003 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 2305 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 3000 sq.m. in Athens. Water has been supplied on the territory…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
The site is located in the town of Markopulo, on the most central avenue of the town
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
10 741 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10741 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory of the building, wate…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2100 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, el…
Działkiw Ateny, Grecja
Działki
Ateny, Grecja
€ 450,000
The site is located on the island of Egina
Realting.com
Udać się

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Ocena 4.9 / 5:
982 głosy
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir