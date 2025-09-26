  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonezja
  3. Kerobokan
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kompleks mieszkalny THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kerobokan, Indonezja
od
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
9 1
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28114
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 25.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Badung
  • Wioska
    Kerobokan

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    4

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Dom przekazany
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali


Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

 

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests. 

 

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

  • Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields
  • Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)
  • Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi
  • State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio
  • Golf simulator and co-working space
  • Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

 

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

 

  • Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International
  • Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.
  • Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

 

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!

Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 48.0
Cena za m², USD 5,208
Cena mieszkania, USD 250,000
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 96.0
Cena za m², USD 3,698
Cena mieszkania, USD 355,000

Lokalizacja na mapie

Kerobokan, Indonezja

Wideo recenzja zespół mieszkaniowy THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy ELYSIUM VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonezja
od
$100,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Sudimara, Indonezja
od
$94,987
Zespół mieszkaniowy Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$174,097
Zespół mieszkaniowy First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonezja
od
$245,625
Zespół mieszkaniowy BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$112,069
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonezja
od
$250,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonezja
od
$210,906
W kamienicach o powierzchni 40 m2 znajduje się ogrodzona działka o powierzchni 100 m2 z basenem i obszarem rekreacyjnym. Kompleks dysponuje wspólnym basenem, kawiarnią i współpracą.Leasehold - 30 lat. Okres budowy: 12 miesięcy.Plan płatności:W dniu podpisania umowy 30% pierwszej płatności w …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Pokaż wszystko Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart - hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$135,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Club Aparthotel zarządzany przez Ribas w samym sercu Canggu przy Berawa RoadLuksusowy kompleks 29 apartamentów z 25-metrowym basenem.Świetna lokalizacja dla łatwego dostępu do wszystkich głównych atrakcji wyspy.Liczba sypialni: studioPowierzchnia: 33 m2Umeblowane: w pełni umeblowaneCena: od …
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Zespół mieszkaniowy JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonezja
od
$136,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 40 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
40.0
136,000
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się