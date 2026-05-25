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  4. Residential complex Sunrise

Residential complex Sunrise

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
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$427,856
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ID: 38022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sunrise is a modern residential villa development located in the highly desirable area of Yeni Boğaziçi, one of Northern Cyprus' most attractive coastal communities.

Known for its peaceful atmosphere, golden Mediterranean beaches, and rich historical surroundings, Yeni Boğaziçi offers the perfect balance between relaxed living and convenient access to everyday amenities.

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📍 Location

Sunrise is situated in the heart of Yeni Boğaziçi, close to some of the island's most beautiful beaches and historic landmarks.

Location highlights:

🏖 Only 1.5 km from the Mediterranean coastline
🌊 Ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports
🏛 Close to Salamis Ancient City and St. Barnabas Monastery
🏫 Near schools, shops, and daily amenities
🚗 Easy access to Famagusta and other parts of the island

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🏡 About the Project

The development covers more than 10,000 m² and consists of modern villas designed for comfortable family living and holiday enjoyment.

Phase One:

🏘 20 semi-detached villas
🏡 4 detached villas

Phase Two:

🏡 5 modern detached villas

The project combines contemporary architecture, functional layouts, and spacious outdoor living areas.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Residents benefit from a range of lifestyle facilities:

🏊 Large outdoor swimming pool (20m × 10m)
🎠 Children's playground
🔥 Private BBQ area for each villa
🌿 Landscaped gardens and communal areas

The development is designed to provide a relaxed and family-friendly environment.

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✨ Project Advantages

✔ Modern villa designs
✔ Spacious development area
✔ Low-density community
✔ Close to the sea and beaches
✔ Quiet residential location
✔ Excellent lifestyle and investment potential

💰 Investment Potential

With its prime location, limited number of villas, and growing demand for quality homes in Yeni Boğaziçi, Sunrise offers an excellent opportunity for both homeowners and investors.

Sunrise combines nature, Mediterranean living, and modern comfort in one of Northern Cyprus' most sought-after locations.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 155.0
Price per m², USD 2,760
Apartment price, USD 427,856

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Sunrise
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$427,856
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