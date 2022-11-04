A modern architecture suggests a graphic nature of the interior design, strict decoration details and spacious areas. There is no room for sentimentalism or cute special details — only pragmatism and precision. In contrast to such houses antique cottages become just a beautiful picture on the vintage card. However, people only like examining them, and not living in. But what if we find an antique house, where you will desire to move in immediately? No doubt, you will forget about graphic interior and big rooms at once.

Today, really old houses are like a time machine: once inside the house, you transfer to the beginning of the 20th century or, for example, the iconic thirties just in a second. It gives an opportunity to bear in mind how the family lived in those days, and literally plunge into their life. Besides this, often such cottages are not really suitable for modern life: that and look furniture can crumble any minute, not everyone finds stove heating convenient, and service lines in fact leave much to be desired.

But it happens that antique houses seem to be filled with warmth and coziness. In such houses, despite the abundance of items, there is nothing odd, because each possession represents a certain time period of the house’s history. Even if such an option does not really suit you for living, at least, you would love to spend some time there just to get inspired with the vibe old times and their tranquility.

Actually, we found just the exact cottage in the REALTING catalogue. In Belgium, a flemish house built in 1879 is put up for sale.

This house is up on sale in the outskirts of Brussels for €1,595,000. For this price a seller offers a cottage that seem to descend from the paintings of flemish artists. Its flemish interior is laced with warmth and soft lines, all furniture is mostly made of natural materials, and the walls are decorated with various paintings and engraving.

Judging by the photos, we can tell that it has always been inhabited: there are someone’s cups on a massive wooden balustrade, and books on the stairs. From the living room you can enter a large dining room with picture frames on sideboards and a vanity unit, and a bouquet of seasonal flowers in the corner.

In the kitchen, the walls and ceiling are made of glass, so the room is literally flooded with light. The coffee machine, electric kettle and mixer are the only modern features in the room. In one part of the room there is an area for reading a book or having a cozy evening teatime: there is a plaid next to a chair with carved legs and a small table. Cages for birds hang from the ceiling, and one can easily imagine their trills on summer days.

The bedrooms, however, are rather ascetic — not a single unnecessary detail.

The house stands on an 11 hectare rectangular plot of land. There is also a pergola covered in grapevines and other plants. There are old fir trees and part of the forest on the plot.

The property has a total area of 332 square metres. According to the seller there are 16 rooms, five of which are bedrooms. There are also three bathrooms, a garage, a living room and a dining room. The heating system is gas, but there is also a fireplace in the living room. Solar panels have been installed for extra energy.

The infrastructure in the area is quite well developed. The listing states that bus and tram stops are 200 metres away, shops 100 metres away, there is a crèche, schools, hospital/polyclinic about 1 kilometre away, swimming pool 800 metres away.

Do you want to buy a house in Belgium? Go to the REALTING catalog in the section "Real Estate in Belgium" and choose the option that suits you.