Three bedrooms, an open terrace and a «personal» view of the sunset over the sea. A unique apartment for sale in Cyprus

Isn’t buying an apartment in Cyprus to vacation on the island a dream come true? And what if we add a «personal» view of the Mediterranean sunset to it all? Not everyone will encounter such an offer, that’s for sure. And just such a unique apartment is being sold in Paphos for € 380,000. The realtor clarified that this price is valid only until the end of October — then the cost of this property will increase by € 20 thousand. What does the seller offer for that kind of money?

In the small residential complex Ilios III in Paphos, a unique apartment is for sale. This is a fully furnished apartment with great views on the 4th floor of a building with an outdoor terrace. Despite the fact that the building has only 4 floors, there is an elevator.

The residential complex is located in the southwestern part of the island, within walking distance from the center of Paphos. The popular Harbor area, the Kings Avenue Shopping Center and the Gardens of Eden Fruit and Vegetable Market are nearby.

The area of the apartment is 171 sq. m. The property consists of a large living room and three bedrooms. The living room opens onto a balcony overlooking the garden. Each bedroom has a dressing room; the master bedroom is also equipped with a private bathroom.

«Upon entering, this sun-drenched apartment really begins to show its inimitable character,» the seller writes in the ad. This character, apparently, manifests itself in the accent details, which successfully fit into the modern design of the place. The entire interior is designed in calm white and gray tone diluted with bright paintings on the walls and dark furniture with bright mustard-colored pillows in the living room.

The most important feature of this apartment, which distinguishes it from a number of other properties, is the stunning view of the sunset over the sea that opens from its private terrace. At the same time, the terrace is conditionally divided into two parts: covered and open. The seller believes that «„you will be spoiled by a place where you can put down sun loungers,“» and perhaps he is right about that.

It also offers some beautiful views of the lush gardens and pool. According to the seller, at dusk, when the garden and pool light up, and the silhouette of the tops of the palm trees against the darkening sky can be seen, the view outside the window resembles the real Garden of Eden.

And the finishing touches that add to the uniqueness of this property: full title deeds, private covered parking and a 5 sqm private storage room (all of this is sold together with the apartment). This is how apartments become a quality alternative to villas.