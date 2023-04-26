The most populous country in the world is now India. The country has surpassed China. By comparison, 86,000 babies are born every day in India and 49,400 in China.

India has surpassed China in the number of citizens for the first time in record keeping. As of this writing, India's population is 1,426,262,331. India's population has grown by more than a billion since the 1950s. The United Nations expects India's population to peak at 1.7 billion by 2064.

It is worth noting that China has always been famous for its huge population. Since the 1950s (since the UN began keeping records of world population), China has been at the top of the rankings. However, in early 2023, it became known that China had entered a period of negative population growth.

The reason, according to experts, was the consequences of the “one-child” policy in China, which was in place from 1980 to 2016. Back then, families with more than one child were fined, women were forced to have abortions, and so on. This policy may have helped control the country's fast-growing birth rate, but it also led to an aging population.

