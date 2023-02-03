In Portugal, there is a new visa for job searching that can be used by foreigners. The opportunities this visa offers and the requirements for obtaining it are summarized in the text below.

Portugal’s new visa regime came into effect at the end of October 2022. According to Portuguese media reports, the changes are aimed at establishing regulated and integrated migration in the country as well as changing the state’s attitude toward immigrant workers.

Opportunities. With the new work visa, migrants can enter Portugal once and stay there for 6 months (renewable for another 60 days). Foreigners will be able to work in the country until the expiration of the visa. And in the case of a work contract, it will be possible to apply for a residence permit.

The requirements for obtaining a Portuguese work visa

Submission of a declaration of interest for admission to the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP).

of interest for admission to the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP). Filling out the questionnaire .

. Proof of financial capacity. The funds in your account must be equal to at least three minimum monthly salaries in Portugal (this is approximately €2280). Alternatively, you can confirm sponsorship from a Portuguese resident: he/she must sign an undertaking that he/she guarantees to provide you with food and lodging.

that he/she guarantees to provide you with food and lodging. Passport and two photos. The passport must be valid for at least 3 months after the visa expiration date.

A criminal record check from your home country is also required. Plus, permission for a criminal record check.

for a criminal record check. Health insurance.

Round trip tickets.

Extending the visa will be possible by providing a certificate of registration with the IEFP as well as a declaration confirming that the conditions of stay remain the same.