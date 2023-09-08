Jeff Bezos has bought a luxury mansion in an exclusive Miami neighborhood. His neighbors will be Adriana Lima and Julio Iglesias

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, continues to expand his real estate portfolio. This time, he has purchased a home in an exclusive Miami neighborhood known as the “billionaires' bunker.”

According to media reports , Bezos spent about $68 million to purchase the new mega-mansion. Details of this luxury deal, which took place in June, are just beginning to emerge. One thing is certain—this is one of the most expensive properties in this prestigious neighborhood with picturesque views.

Originally built in 1965, this home currently provides 9,300 square feet of living space and includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. All of this is situated on a 2.8-acre lot. However, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, plan to demolish the current estate and erect a new mansion there.

By making such a purchase, Jeff Bezos joins the list of famous billionaires living in the neighborhood. Among his neighbors will be supermodel Adriana Lima, real estate magnate Jeff Soffer, singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias, and car dealership magnate Norman Braman.

This is not Jeff Bezos' first real estate property. He has homes in various climates, including Beverly Hills, Seattle, West Texas, and even Washington, DC, and New York City. The current purchase increases the value of his real estate to $500 million when adjusted for inflation.