The corporate culture at Elon Musk's companies is reaching a new level. The businessman is building his own city so his employees can live there. Such data was published by the Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk's planned city is adjacent to the Boring and SpaceX manufacturing facilities under construction. In the past three years, organizations associated with Elon Musk have bought at least 3,500 acres in the Austin area. The Wall Street Journal also notes that some reports indicate Musk controls up to 6,000 acres.

According to the Journal's report, Musk wants employees of his companies, Boring Co., Tesla, and SpaceX (each with large manufacturing facilities near Austin), to be able to live in new homes with below-market rents.

As noted, Elon Musk's vision for the future city is “a Texas utopia along the Colorado River where his employees could live and work.”

The new project so far includes plans for more than 100 homes as well as improvements to a swimming pool and outdoor sports field.