«Register all flatmates in two weeks.» Dubai has introduced a rule that applies to all without exception

Residents of Dubai are obliged to register all their flatmates. They have two weeks to do this.

The decision of the Dubai Land Department applies to everyone: both property owners and management companies, as well as tenants. You need to register information about cohabitation in a special application REST. After that, the leases will be updated immediately and will include details of all housemates.

More than 200 nationalities live in the UAE and, judging by the emirates’ ambitions, they will continue to actively attract foreigners. To make it comfortable for everyone to live and work in the country, the government makes all sorts of changes to the laws.

Back in 2020, for example, the UAE relaxed the family law: since then, couples who are not married can legally share housing and live together. Visa rules have also been recently adopted, making it easier for foreigners to obtain long-term visas and residence permits. This applies primarily to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, specialists in highly intellectual fields, outstanding students and graduates. Immediate family members of these people will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the changes.

Read also:

Is Dubai getting even closer? Already from September it will be easier and cheaper to get a visa or residence permit in the UAE

«You have 20 minutes to deposit the money into the account.» All about buying an apartment in Dubai, even if you only have $30,000

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Visit the section «Real estate in Dubai, UAE» and choose from thousands of options, the one that is right for you.