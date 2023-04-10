There are three apartments for the whole new building. An unusual house for sale for €22.8 million in Moscow

In Moscow, a rather interesting new building is for sale. It is a three-storey apartment building, which is designed for only 3 apartments. The price of this house, of course, is also impressive — €22.8 million. How the new building looks and what it is like — read in the article.

House poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia € 22,901,425 1 362 m² Number of floors 3

The Moscow real estate market is a separate world, which has its own peculiarities. For example, you can find a whole new building for sale there, which is located in a quiet neighborhood in the historic center of the city – a 5-minute walk from Smolenskaya metro station.

Near the house, there is a green alley leading to the Church of The Savior Transfiguration of Our Lord and Arbat Street. Of course, this location certainly affected the name of the house – "Residence Arbat".

An interesting feature of the house is that there are only 3 three apartments on three floors of the building, and one of the apartments has two levels. There are only 6 parking spaces – two per apartment. The safety of residents is ensured by the guard post (with the control panel of house-wide communications, video monitoring system), plus video surveillance, access control, fire-fighting system, and the barrier.

There are no pictures of the interior of the apartments – only the layout:

Apartment №1 on the 1-2 floors – 446.2 sq. m. (1-2 floor)

Apartment № 2 on the 3rd floor – 264.8 sq. m. (3rd floor)

Apartment № 3 on the attic – 274.6 sq. m. + 42 sq. m. (exploitable roof), ceiling height 3.6 m.

According to the seller, each apartment has a spacious balcony (and the balconies are in the photo). Plus, there is a huge 306 sq. m. room in the basement, where 100 sq. m. are represented by 3 separate vacant rooms ready for sale. Two of the rooms can be joined to apartment №1 at the request of the buyer.

The buyer of apartment №3 can also increase the area of his apartment by buying an additional room in the attic (total area of 42 sq. m.).

As for the utilities, everything is connected:

Centralized air conditioning and ventilation system with deep multi-stage air purification system;

Centralized two-pipe heating system, an individual heating unit with an automatic coolant control unit;

Centralized gas supply system;

New power supply line with reserve channel (2nd category of reliability, allotted power – 135 kW for the whole property;

New fiber-optic communication line, providing high data transfer rate.

The house is beautifully lit up in the evening and blends seamlessly into the architecture of the neighborhood.