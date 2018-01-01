Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 240,558
About the complex

The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - January, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bus station - 1 minute
  • Metro station - 4 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 5 minutes
  • TEM highway - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands.

The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security.

Completion - first quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.
Residential quarter The Lumos - Luxury apartments in modern building
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Excellent location complex in Mahmutlar, contemporary exterior design close to beach and shops. The complex located in Alanya Mahmutar and walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shops and public transport. It is only 25 Km from Alanya airport and the Airport shuttle bus station is close to the apartment in Mahmutlar.   This modern apartment is finished in 2015 with modern exterior design and LED lighting outside in 6500 m2 land. This contemporary complex in Mahmutlar for sale exist from 2 blocks and 135 apartments with different sizes. It is equipped with high-quality appliances and modern line finished and air conditioning in every room. the complex designed by the most popular architect in the area with large windows that offers magnificent sea, city and mountain view. Experience top-level sky terrace restaurants were residents can enjoy dining and barbeque with breathtaking views of the city skyline. These apartments have everything you desire in the holiday home. You and your child definitely will find something interesting in common areas. Some of the interesting entertainments are cinema, Karaoke club or relax in SPA. In the evening you can have your dinner at the roof cafe with a stunning view of sea, castle and city This apartment is ideal for a holiday home in Alanya and possible to rent for short-term or long-term. Features of the Lumos-luxury apartments in a modern buildingIndoor-outdoor children's playgroundWaterslidesSpa center within the complexIndoor-outdoor swimming poolHamamSaunaMulti-functional sport facilitiesGame roomCinemaCaféBarbeque areaInternetSatellite TVParkingCaretakerSecurity
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 141 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
