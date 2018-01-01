Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Excellent location complex in Mahmutlar, contemporary exterior design close to beach and shops. The complex located in Alanya Mahmutar and walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shops and public transport. It is only 25 Km from Alanya airport and the Airport shuttle bus station is close to the apartment in Mahmutlar. This modern apartment is finished in 2015 with modern exterior design and LED lighting outside in 6500 m2 land. This contemporary complex in Mahmutlar for sale exist from 2 blocks and 135 apartments with different sizes. It is equipped with high-quality appliances and modern line finished and air conditioning in every room. the complex designed by the most popular architect in the area with large windows that offers magnificent sea, city and mountain view. Experience top-level sky terrace restaurants were residents can enjoy dining and barbeque with breathtaking views of the city skyline. These apartments have everything you desire in the holiday home. You and your child definitely will find something interesting in common areas. Some of the interesting entertainments are cinema, Karaoke club or relax in SPA. In the evening you can have your dinner at the roof cafe with a stunning view of sea, castle and city This apartment is ideal for a holiday home in Alanya and possible to rent for short-term or long-term. Features of the Lumos-luxury apartments in a modern buildingIndoor-outdoor children's playgroundWaterslidesSpa center within the complexIndoor-outdoor swimming poolHamamSaunaMulti-functional sport facilitiesGame roomCinemaCaféBarbeque areaInternetSatellite TVParkingCaretakerSecurity