Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 240,558
1 / 2
About the complex
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.
Completion - January, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Bus station - 1 minute
- Metro station - 4 minutes
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- Shopping mall - 10 minutes
- E-5 highway - 5 minutes
- TEM highway - 10 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes