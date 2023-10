Moscow, Russia

from €279,810

34–123 m² 5

Completion date: 2024

Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / The modern dominant of the historical center of the capital, the perfect synergy of architectural traditions and progressive urban motifs, a classic view of luxury and comfort. The chamber here harmoniously coincides with the dynamic rhythm of the metropolis. br / Club House Glorax Aura Belorusskaya is located in the central part of the city, just a 10-minute drive from the Kremlin and Manezhnaya Square. Classic architecture developed by the international bureau MLA +. Nostalgia for the past and respect for traditions allowed us to complement the multifaceted appearance of Moscow with an outstanding example of architecture of the 20th century. br / br / Chamber courtyard with a wall with a waterfall, lobby for an exclusive design project, developed infrastructure of the central district with high-catering restaurants, luxury boutiques and trendy shopping centers, theaters and museums, beauty salons and fitness centers create ideal living conditions. And the innovative engineering systems that the house is equipped with provide residents with privacy and complete safety. br / Enjoy the premium quality of life and the benefits of an elite and prosperous environment that covers all the needs of modern residents of the capital. Successful and vibrant personalities live here! br / br / Everything for a life worthy of you: br / br / Elite club house for 183 apartments br / Location in the area of Leningradsky Prospekt 10 minutes from the Belorusskaya metro station br / Prestigious northwest direction, business and cultural center of Moscow br / Strict and classic architecture from the international bureau MLA + br / Chamber courtyard for the author's design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Panoramic windows, bay windows br / Lobby ( with fireplace and minibar ) and entrance group for an exclusive design project from the English bureau AEDAS br / Fitness room for individual and group classes only for residents br / Three-level underground parking at 136 m \ m with tire podging points and electric vehicle charges br / Smart House and Smart Apartment — Modern Engineering Systems for Privacy and Security br / A variety of layouts from ergonomic studios 31 sq.m. to spacious apartments 122 sq.m. Penthouses with an area of 145-165 sq.m. br / All apartments with White box br / Security: closed territory, entrance by Face ID, entry to the parking lot by state donor / p