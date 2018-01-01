ZhK Rezhisser

Moscow, Russia
45–56 m²
3
Completion date: 2024
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location.
A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The facility is located in a picturesque eco-location: Ostankino Park — 5 minutes walk, Ostankino pond — 3 minutes, the museum-estate of Ostankino and the Ostankino Palace — 10 minutes.
Features:
additional noise insulation layer on the walls and ceiling, « floating » floors that absorb vibration and fluctuations
a modern smart home system that allows you to automate and optimize life
On the second floor there will be a clubhouse with a children's room, a cinema and a meeting room
own fitness room with pool and patio
multi-storey mechanized parking with a sink for car owners, guest parking
used roof with terraces – mix of workers and lounge areas in the fresh air
in the input groups – reception zones
access control, video surveillance around the perimeter of the complex and in common areas, 24/7 communication with the dispatch and management company
Near the house there are such attractions as the Ostankino Palace, the Temple of the Life-Giving Trinity in Ostankin, the House-Museum of Academician S.P. Koroleva ( cosmonautics museum ), VDNH, Ostankino TV tower, Museum of Television Art.
From the nearest cafes and restaurants, you can mark the cafe « Academy », VDNH food court, famous donuts on 1st Ostankino Street, restaurant « Ottepel » and family cafe « Farm » on VDNH.You can have a good time in the library on ul. Argunovskaya, have fun with your family and friends at VDNH ( packet, coworking, cafe and bookstore in the Book Pavilion, VR ), as well as on a rink in Goncharovsky park.
