ZhK Rezhisser

North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€220,691
50
About the complex

Complex location: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as the different heights of the buildings, made it possible to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments located above the level of trees. Moreover, the species characteristics of the region inspire the achievement of new horizons. Each apartment has a basic package " Smart Apartment " forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with " Smart Apartment " voice. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment Transport accessibility: To the metro « Prospectus » - 3 minutes on foot, 4 minutes to SVH, 9 minutes to TTK, 11 minutes to MKAD, 12 minutes to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The external territory of the complex is conditionally divided into three zones. The main entrance group is an open area of commercial premises (coffee shop, pharmacy, beauty salon). In the closed area of the courtyard, time flows like in slow motion. Benches, deck chairs, puffs, garden swings invite you to relax for an hour or two alone with yourself or in a small company. In the eastern part of the territory there are playgrounds for children of different ages, as well as sports grounds. The authors of the project managed to recreate the atmosphere of children's films!

Features

  Security
  Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
48
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.8 – 45.2
Price per m², EUR 5 719 – 7 002
Apartment price, EUR 229 025 – 272 105
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 48.7 – 66.5
Price per m², EUR 4 118 – 6 356
Apartment price, EUR 251 904 – 384 603
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 69.2 – 90.4
Price per m², EUR 4 210 – 7 701
Apartment price, EUR 310 514 – 635 175
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 92.4 – 173.8
Price per m², EUR 6 481 – 8 832
Apartment price, EUR 605 112 – 1 490 197
New building location
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
