ZhK Arhitektor

Konkovo District, Russia
€141,053
46
About the complex

Complex location: The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the intercom. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort! Under the towers there is a three-level parking for 670 cars with direct access from apartments of any entrance. On the perimeter of the parking there is a guest parking for 30 seats Transport accessibility: To the metro « Kaluga » - 12 minutes on foot, 14 minutes (7 km) to TTK, 9 minutes (6 km) to MKAD, 18 minutes (11 km) to the Garden Ring. within walking distance to Vorontsov Park Internal infrastructure: In LCD, a thoughtful, rich infrastructure of three zones. In the main entrance group, all the benefits of the modern metropolis are concentrated: a supermarket, a restaurant, a fitness club, pharmacies, beauty salons and a coffee shop. Under the noisy children's games, the lower level is set aside, we have provided games for both the smallest and older children. For leisure activities for adults there are places for sports, yoga classes, sun loungers and wooden terraces for relaxation.

Features

  • Security
  • Parking
Premium class
Monolithic brick
2023
Finished
47
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 29.9 – 66.7
Price per m², EUR 3 250 – 6 139
Apartment price, EUR 146 379 – 267 173
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 46.5 – 80.0
Price per m², EUR 3 602 – 5 644
Apartment price, EUR 194 394 – 345 136
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 75.4 – 113.0
Price per m², EUR 3 575 – 4 555
Apartment price, EUR 317 810 – 446 856
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 89.3
Price per m², EUR 4 601
Apartment price, EUR 410 858
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 180.7
Price per m², EUR 8 110
Apartment price, EUR 1 465 555
Apartments 6 rooms
Area, m² 211.9
Price per m², EUR 7 927
Apartment price, EUR 1 679 835
Apartments 7 rooms
Area, m² 252.0
Price per m², EUR 8 293
Apartment price, EUR 2 089 930
New building location
Konkovo District, Russia

