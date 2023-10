About the complex

Complex location: Architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of a resident of the Roman quarter. Entrance groups are individual, however, in the design of each, Italian love of decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials is guessed. We take care of the free space in your apartment, so the availability of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! At the lower level of the complex are passes connecting the entire quarter and parking is located. The design of underground parking lots with snow-white columns causes associations with the historical cultural layer of the Romanesque era. Therefore, even here you will not leave the feeling of a special place. Storage rooms are located in each section, access to them is carried out on a modern MEL elevator with a reduced noise level. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer be able to disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to add volume to your favorite music track or your children want to have a night run! Live only by your own rules Transport accessibility: Only 2 km from MKAD, 15 minutes by transport to the metro « Domodedovskaya » and « Maryino » Internal infrastructure: The inhabitants of the Roman quarter are distinguished by unhurriedness. In fact, why rush if everything is necessary within walking distance? The school and kindergartens are located inside the block. This significantly saves time in the morning and allows you to calmly enjoy breakfast even on weekdays. A variety of cafes will become a traditional place for family brunches on weekends or evening gatherings with friends.