ZhK Dvizhenie Govorovo

Moscow, Russia
€55,854
36
About the complex

Complex location: On the first floors of the Movement complex. Govorovo will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from their favorite coffee house, go for milk to the minimarket on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In yards without cars, an ideal atmosphere will be created for relaxation and communication with neighbors. Each access hall will be provided with a room for storing bicycles and strollers, and dog owners will always be able to wash their paws in a specially designated room. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice Transport accessibility: 25 minutes walk to the Govorovo metro, a 5-minute bus stop on foot, where in just 9 minutes the bus will take you to the metro. Troparevo or Warm camp. Internal infrastructure: The movement complex. Govorovo is located on the border of New Moscow and the prestigious South-West of the capital, which means that this location has many advantages for future residents. Here is the proximity of eminent universities in the South-West, and the existing trading cluster, and all the advantages of New Moscow with new schools, sports centers, technology parks and business centers. So the road to RUDN, MIREA or MGIMO will take no more than 20 minutes by car. A new Gymnasium has already been built near the complex, and rating schools are also within walking distance. The road to Mega A warm camp or to FoodCity will be about 15 minutes. And to the ski slope of Novo-Peredelkino get no more than 20 minutes.

Features

  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
15
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 21.3 – 30.6
Price per m², EUR 2 478 – 3 447
Apartment price, EUR 57 963 – 86 703
New building location
Moscow, Russia

