About the complex

Complex location: The combination of free movement on the inner territory without cars and a sense of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences is what distinguishes the South Beatz LCD. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime. Freely move around the inner territory in a barrier-free environment! Thoughtful zoning in the yards allows you to separate quiet areas for parents with sleeping babies and those who want to read in the fresh air from noisy play areas. Game zones take into account the age of children. Playgrounds for older children are carried out outside the yards. The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! Transport accessibility: 3 km from MKAD, three metro stations are within walking distance: Annino, Dmitry Donsky Boulevard, Starokochalovskaya Street and MDC2 train. Internal infrastructure: For residents of the residential area « South Bitza », a developed infrastructure of the nearby Moscow regions of Chertanovo, Southern, Biryulyovo Western, North Butovo and Southern Butovo is available. Many educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, parks.