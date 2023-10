Moscow, Russia

from €145,113

25–117 m² 9

Completion date: 2025

Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopping galleries that form quiet yards. The stepped facades are lined with concrete tiles, clinker bricks. The design lobby has a concierge service around the clock. In the residential complex « PORTLAND » many planning solutions of the European format are offered, penthouses are located on the last floors. Part of the apartments is rented without walls, and part with a sub-district finish. Ceiling height from 3.1 to 4 meters. It is possible to combine apartments. In the project, the main decoration of the apartment was picturesque views of the Moscow River. The residential complex « PORTLAND » has a developed infrastructure. The project for the improvement of the courtyard and promenade was developed by specialists of the West 8 bureau. On the closed territory there are playgrounds for different ages, 3 grout zones, a basketball court and a dog walking platform. The project provides a rooftop garden with a stylo, from which you can go down directly to the courtyard. Along the water, promenades for relaxing walks are arranged. Modern security systems are installed throughout the complex, intercoms are connected, and round-the-clock video surveillance is conducted. Protected underground parking is equipped for car owners. There are pantries for storing seasonal things. The residential complex « PORTLAND » is located in the northern part of the Pechatniki district on the banks of the Moscow River in the waters of the Southern River Port. Here is the longest river coastline in the city — 13 kilometers. Around the territory of the South Port there are more than a dozen shopping centers and supermarkets. Within walking distance there is everything for a comfortable life: fitness clubs, restaurants, cafes, buty salons, service companies and much more. In the immediate environment there are a variety of parks.