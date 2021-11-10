  1. Realting.com
ZhK Sky Garden

Moscow, Russia
from
€110,682
;
35
About the complex

Complex location: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this region, the eponymous park is noisy. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from Moscow sheets is an ideal place to feel part of nature. At the same time, the developed educational, social and transport infrastructure will leave you all the benefits of living in the metropolis. Sky Garden is the perfect balance between the natural and urban environment Transport accessibility: Just 12 minutes walk to m. Tushinskaya and 15 minutes to the station "Tushinskaya" MCD. By car: 2 km to Volokolamsk highway, 2.5 km to MKAD and 15 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: At your service are modern playgrounds: here your children will be happy to be able to climb logs, storm slides and try not to get wet, running under the jets of the fountain. Sky Garden is full of opportunities for both very small and adult. Activities are provided: master classes in yoga in the English lawn, vorkout site, bicycle parking. Also at your disposal on the territory of the complex will be: a clinic, a pharmacy, a supermarket, a relaxation area, a dry fountain and a playground for adolescents. A work space equipped with a caffeine and convenient intercom. There are also cafes and restaurants in the commercial cluster. The gaming room, located in the central lobby, is equipped with a two-story complex, soft tatami, books and games that can captivate children Each entrance to the minus ground floor has rooms for storing adults and children's bicycles, strollers and scooters Delicious hot pastries, a restaurant with your favorite dishes, a reliable shoe repair shop, an art or sports section for a child, fitness or yoga for you, as well as everything, what you need for everyday life - there is a few minutes from your entrance Inside the project there is a park area of 3.5 hectares with playgrounds and sports grounds, recreation areas, a central area, a dry fountain and a decorative pond. The adjacent promenade is landscaped for leisurely walks and rest by the water We have created all the conditions so that you can support yourself in excellent physical shape: a site for outdoor gourmet, a zone for yoga, sports studios, separate infrastructure for cycling enthusiasts and scenic routes for running enthusiasts

Features

  • Security
  • Parking
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 26.8 – 50.8
Price per m², EUR 3 119 – 4 773
Apartment price, EUR 110 682 – 211 643
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 53.3 – 77.2
Price per m², EUR 2 559 – 4 019
Apartment price, EUR 172 661 – 286 907
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 80.6 – 101.6
Price per m², EUR 2 578 – 3 705
Apartment price, EUR 226 516 – 347 996
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 110.0
Price per m², EUR 2 521 – 3 315
Apartment price, EUR 277 276 – 364 640
New building location
Moscow, Russia

