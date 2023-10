Marvila, Portugal

from €500,000

78–192 m² 9

Completion date: 2023

Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of Nations and the Beato Creative Center. The project was designed to provide a practical and functional daily life. It includes a diverse set of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with various layouts available in each typology, with a central location, next to the main area of the district. Apartments made in the architecture of Renzo Piano - the cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration, which contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, as well as acoustic and thermal comfort all year round. The blocks have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry. Schmitt + Sohn panoramic elevators overlooking the general garden of the building. Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by April 2023.