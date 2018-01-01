Bingin, Indonesia

from €183,886

37–87 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Closed complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL from modern apartments in a teak forest in the Bingin area. Beautiful and modern apartments with one and two bedrooms, completely with designer repairs and furniture. In the closed area there is a hotel with 50 rooms, a restaurant, spa, fitness, a rooftop pool and a green park area. Advantages of the complex: - Within walking distance of 2 beaches: Bingin Beach and Drealand Beach. - High-level restaurants are 10-15 minutes walk. - A 10-minute walk of golf courses, tennis courts and more than a hundred hectares of well-groomed areas for running and walking. - Lack of traffic and traffic jams. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.