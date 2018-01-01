  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Solar

Solar

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€471,503
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 186.0 – 275.0
Price per m², EUR 2 057 – 2 535
Apartment price, EUR 471 503 – 565 803
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 11 000 m
Kindergarten 2 400 m
Sea 1 000 m
Shopping center 600 m
School 700 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Stylish Apartments in the Heart of Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€131,078
Residential complex Modern
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€245,181
Apart - hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€119,762
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€482,620
Apart - hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,990
You are viewing
Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€471,503
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€245,181
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Magnum Estate
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean! Apartments with a full finish, furniture and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view! The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with a good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions. Assignment offer from investor, price $60,000 lower than developer Magnum Residence Berawa. The object has a very good price growth potential! There is a delay until the end of construction. Any form of payment. Remote transaction possible. WhatsApp
Residential complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL
Residential complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL
Bingin, Indonesia
from
€183,886
Area 37–87 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Closed complex LYVIN BINGIN HOTEL from modern apartments in a teak forest in the Bingin area. Beautiful and modern apartments with one and two bedrooms, completely with designer repairs and furniture. In the closed area there is a hotel with 50 rooms, a restaurant, spa, fitness, a rooftop pool and a green park area. Advantages of the complex: - Within walking distance of 2 beaches: Bingin Beach and Drealand Beach. - High-level restaurants are 10-15 minutes walk. - A 10-minute walk of golf courses, tennis courts and more than a hundred hectares of well-groomed areas for running and walking. - Lack of traffic and traffic jams. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Azure
Residential complex Azure
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€84,870
Area 26–125 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school, and a swimming pool with ocean water.
Realting.com
Go