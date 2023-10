Canggu, Indonesia

from €158,076

36–88 m² 4

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! THETAMORA — is a multifunctional complex located in the heart of Changu, just 500 meters from the Finns Beach Club. The facility will work as a premium boutique hotel and will be managed by Tamora Group Management. The apartments in the complex are created by various modern layouts ( 36-88 sq.m. ), fully furnished and designer repairs in a minimalist style. They have many common amenities, such as shared gardens and terraces that provide secluded shelter and beautiful green views. On the roof is a five-star shared kitchen and dining room with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by the complex, the most modern social infrastructure is located: cafes, restaurants, a school, clubs, and mages. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.