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Houses for sale in Kazakhstan

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2 properties total found
House in Belbulak, Kazakhstan
House
Belbulak, Kazakhstan
Area 170 m²
New house built in 2025 twenty minutes from Almaty. They built a house for themselves and no…
$240 000
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Private seller
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English, Русский
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Mansion in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Mansion
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Area 403 m²
Waking up in the morning, the first thing you SEE in the window is the HORES! The road from …
$1,50M
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