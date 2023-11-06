2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici

A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development.

With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind.

Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away.

Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price.

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!