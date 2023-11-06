  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici

2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
;
13
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development.

With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind.

Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away.

Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price.

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Becici, Montenegro
from
€277,500
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€90,000
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€426,800
Residential complex Flayt
Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
You are viewing
2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
€75,300
Agency: TRADEGORIA
New residential complex in Ultsin High quality construction A project for a comfortable stay High rental potential for rental Real estate objects of various layouts: from apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms Two cases Pool Promising location Parking Possibility of installment payment for the period until the end of construction. Distance to Velika Plaza Beach: 600 m. Prices from 1,500 euros per sq.m.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total. With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents. Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity. Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Becici, Montenegro
from
€124,428
Area 40–183 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Agency: eNovogradnja
SkyLine Resort is a luxurious residential complex on the banks of the Budva Riviera. Skyline Resort is a residential complex on the banks of the Budvan Riviera, its location allows you to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro. A two minute walk from the cleanest coast. Two kilometers is the famous Old Town in Budva - the tourist center of the country, where ancient architecture and modern entertainment are intertwined. Skyline Resort offers magnificent views of the mountains, the sea and the Sveti Stefan Peninsula, flickering in the night with the lights of houses and hotels. The Skyline Resort is a 142-floor apartment towering over the azure coast of the Adriatic.
Realting.com
Go