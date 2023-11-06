  1. Realting.com
  One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

Tivat, Montenegro
€116,400

About the complex

Introducing an opportunity to own a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the brand-new complex located in Tivat, Ruljine. With construction currently underway, this is an exciting opportunity for those looking to secure a property at a discounted price.

The building comprises 5 floors, and buyers have the option to choose their preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 38,37 to 46,95 square meters. 

Each of the apartments has its own terrace. Located in a quiet area, this complex is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, while still being conveniently close to the city center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the Adriatic Sea, and other necessary infrastructure.

Additionally, you can buy a parking place for 20.000 euros, which is located under the building, ensuring easy and secure access to your vehicle.

The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also properties available for sale, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 1-bedroom apartment in this new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€116,400
