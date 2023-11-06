  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva

2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
;
30 1
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters.

The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city. 

 

Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential.

Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros

Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.

 

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Video Review of apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
€198,000
You are viewing
2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€600,000
Two stunning apartments, B301 and B302, both located on the 5th floor. These apartments are available for purchase together and boast a total area of 211.26 square meters, including a massive 130.99 square meter terrace with breathtaking views of the city of Budva. Both apartments (One-bedroom and Studio) provide access to a huge terrace, which is perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying the outdoors, or just taking in the stunning city views. Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartments B301 & B302 – 45.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own these stunning apartments in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
€75,300
Agency: TRADEGORIA
New residential complex in Ultsin High quality construction A project for a comfortable stay High rental potential for rental Real estate objects of various layouts: from apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms Two cases Pool Promising location Parking Possibility of installment payment for the period until the end of construction. Distance to Velika Plaza Beach: 600 m. Prices from 1,500 euros per sq.m.
Realting.com
Go