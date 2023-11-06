Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in the heart of Becici, Budva? Look no further than a brand new complex, currently under construction and set to be completed in just 18 months!

Studio apartments are available in a range of sizes, from 24 to 39 square meters, and come with a variety of options such as balconies or terraces, located on different floors. With prices starting at just 64,800, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future at a discount.

Each studio comes with a furnished bathroom. It is located in a new and vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. There’s even a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a stone’s throw away.

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on this chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Other complexes
Residential complex MonteDreams
Residential complex MonteDreams
Becici, Montenegro
from
€201,000
Area 80–265 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2020
Agency: eNovogradnja
The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym.  The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea. The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury. The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€182,400
Welcome to the new complex in Budva – A1 Quartier! We are excited to present you with an amazing opportunity to purchase a 2-bedroom apartment in the upcoming building. Currently, in the construction process, this apartment is the perfect option for those looking to save money without sacrificing quality. The building itself consists of 5 floors and is situated in a quiet area, making it the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Despite the serene surroundings, it is also conveniently located near the city center, shops, old town, sea, and other necessary infrastructure. The 2-bedroom apartments are located on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with total area from 67 to 77 square meters. Each of apartment has a terrace that provides a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space. The apartment has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace. The living room is spacious and bright. There is also an option to purchase a parking place under the building for 17 000 euro. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this incredible new complex in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself why A1 Quartier is the perfect place to call home.
