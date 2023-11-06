  1. Realting.com
  One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva

One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva

Tivat, Montenegro
€255,000
About the complex

The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast.

Total area is 49,5 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away.

One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. Located on the first floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a convenient lifestyle. 

Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer.

Contact us today to arrange a viewing.

Tivat, Montenegro

One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€255,000
The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.    Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.   Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment with a 19 sqm terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. This stunning apartment is located on the top floor of the building and has an exclusive elevator entrance that leads directly into the unit. Boasting a living surface area of 62 sqm, this apartment has a spacious living area that combines a modern kitchen and dining area. The two bedrooms are divided by a bathroom that will have floor heating installed. The building is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in the second half of 2023. The finished apartment will feature fully furnished walls and floors, electricity, water, and sewage connection, as well as an A/C unit in each room, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest level of comfort. Additionally, a parking spot is included, providing convenience and safety for vehicle owners. For those looking for a fully equipped home, it is possible to add a kitchen, furniture, and small appliances pack to the offer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home! Contact us today to learn more.
The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty. Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities.  The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters.  The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience. The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade. Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life. Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
