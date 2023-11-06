One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva

The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast.

Total area is 49,5 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away.

One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. Located on the first floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a convenient lifestyle.

Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer.

