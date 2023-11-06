Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Welcome to the new complex in Budva – A1 Quartier! We are excited to present you with an amazing opportunity to purchase a 2-bedroom apartment in the upcoming building.

Currently, in the construction process, this apartment is the perfect option for those looking to save money without sacrificing quality. The building itself consists of 5 floors and is situated in a quiet area, making it the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Despite the serene surroundings, it is also conveniently located near the city center, shops, old town, sea, and other necessary infrastructure. The 2-bedroom apartments are located on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with total area from 67 to 77 square meters. Each of apartment has a terrace that provides a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space. The apartment has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace. The living room is spacious and bright.

There is also an option to purchase a parking place under the building for 17 000 euro.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this incredible new complex in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself why A1 Quartier is the perfect place to call home.

New building location
Buljarica, Montenegro

