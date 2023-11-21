Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

Pecurice, Montenegro

from €94,100

42–112 m² 6

An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health. COMPLEX NEEDS All apartments have large terraces and offer a panoramic view of the sea. The complex consists of two buildings and has an underground car park. The total living space is 4,300 m2 and the area of the apartments ranges from 47 to 150 m ². The project provides for the possibility of connecting apartments at the request of the buyer. The apartments have a luxurious design that offers a separate bathroom in each room. High-quality materials were used to decorate all rooms, modern energy-saving technologies were used in window and facade constructions. Both buildings are equipped with elevators. Additionally in the SV complex. Luka is available: 24 hour security of the closed area; Satellite television that broadcasts Russian channels; fresh water pool, recreation area; Management company services; Gym with gym. The hotel has sports fields, a city for children, a zoo and private villas. The beaches have been completely restored and equipped with comfortable water outlets. If you want to immerse yourself in the coast, Veliki Pesaks is a clean sandy and pebble beach just an 8-minute walk away. He was awarded the EU flag of honor, which is issued according to high European standards because of its flawless cleanliness. CLOSE OF Building A houses 7 types of apartments: Study 45 m ²; Apartment with an area of 175 m ²; Apartment with an area of 132 m ²; Apartment with an area of 87.2 m ²; Apartment with an area of 81.6 m ²; 55.8 m ² apartment; Apartment with an area of 54.3 m ². Building B comprises 5 types of apartments: Apartment with an area of 145.1 m ²; 92 m ² apartment; 91.1 m ² Apartment Apartment 53.1 m ²; 52 m ² Apartment 58.3 m ² Apartment with adjacent area. On the ground floor there are: Level 1 garage; Garage Level 2. The apartments are sold with decorative decorations and are fully equipped with bathrooms. The bedroom floor is made of solid wood. Walnuts, kitchens and living rooms are tiled. The rooms are air-conditioned and equipped with heating that guarantees a comfortable stay in the apartments in every season. There are special non-slip and granite-colored plates in the lobby and on the stairs. The cost of one square meter in the SV complex. Luka costs 2200 – 2700 euros. Garages cost between 5,000 and 26,000 euros. They are paid separately. The method of payment is the choice of the buyer. It is possible to develop a calendar for the reimbursement of individual payments.