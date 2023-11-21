  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
;
9 1
About the complex

   Unique video apartments in “ Montenegrin doorman ” in the very center of Zabljak from the developer! In the immediate vicinity of Durmitor National Park (Unesko)

 Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (can be absent until six months in Montenegro)

"Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro is your embodiment of dreams and a source of constant income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to the Montenegrin Switzerland – your financial and mental investment!"

   

 

Property Parametres
Business class
Brick
2024
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.2 – 48.5
Price per m², EUR 3,471 – 3,612
Apartment price, EUR 145,040 – 179,265
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 54.2
Price per m², EUR 3,557
Apartment price, EUR 200,429
New building location
Zabljak, Montenegro
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 140 000 m
Kindergarten 400 m
Shop 300 m
Sea 150 000 m
School 400 m

Video Review of residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

