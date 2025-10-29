Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Honduras

Bay Islands
207
Roatan
134
Jose Santos Guardiola
50
Utila
19
214 properties total found
4 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
4 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Your dream home in beautiful French Cay! Set on a 0.23-acre property with mature trees and v…
$289,000
5 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful & versatile home is located in the waterfront community of Mariposa at Caribe…
$399,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your tropical paradise in this exquisite two-level villa located in the serene Cora…
$425,000
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury tropical living designed by Balitecture, furnished by Thai Natura. Steps from the Car…
$500,000
2 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 2.92 acre property with expansive Ocean Views. Exceptional Value …
$600,000
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms home is located in the community of Sandy Bay is the best priced …
$210,000
3 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and Caribbean charm in this exquisite 3-b…
$699,900
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
BEACH living at it's BEST! This stand alone 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers it ALL! SEA VI…
$429,000
6 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 3
Currently Under Construction and near completion - This spacious three-level residence is t…
$1,39M
3 bedroom house in Punta Gorda, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Punta Gorda, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in the beautiful Ocean Hills Residences, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3…
$359,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this extraordinary luxury estate located on Airport Road in Utila, Bay Island. Th…
$600,000
2 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
2 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to tranquility in Mahogany Hills, perched above French Harbour. This delightful 2-bed…
$310,000
3 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This Charming home is Located in the serene Gibson Bight neighborhood, this brand-new, beaut…
$259,000
7 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
7 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to your next investment opportunity in the vibrant community of Sandy Bay, Roatan. T…
$540,000
2 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover this stunning 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the exclusive gated community of Cora…
$549,000
2 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Unique oceanfront property in Port Royal. This 6 acre parcel has 200' of beautiful flat, man…
$1,000,000
3 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover your tropical sanctuary at Jungle Pearl A one-of-a-kind 3-bedroom, 3-bath home. …
$445,000
2 bedroom house in Colon, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Colon, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Paraiso Escondido in Balfate, Balfate is located about an hour drive from la ceib…
$170,000
3 bedroom house in West Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience the best of island living in this exquisite 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the prestig…
$465,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Coxen Hole, Honduras
3 bedroom townthouse
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan 1 is a great community! With a pool and green area, nice for walks and enjoyable fo…
$265,000
3 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite duplex home for sale, just a 2-minute stroll to the beach with dock access. Upper …
$450,000
4 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Fully Furnished Home in Gated Community. Welcome to your…
$988,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Custom-designed by Hal Sorrenti of Sorrenti Design Associates, this stunning tropical home i…
$495,000
2 bedroom house in Sandy Bay, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled in a picturesque island neighborhood along the sandy shores of Sandy Bay, step back …
$499,000
4 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome home to White Hills in Coral Views. This one of a kind home offers the best views to…
$1,45M
2 bedroom house in Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Pollytilly Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 3-acre property offers a rare combination of unobstructed ocean, lush hillside…
$450,000
4 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
REDUCED! This island home features two bedrooms conveniently located on the main floor shar…
$265,000
2 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly Built Modern Home! Step inside to discover this beautifully appointed interior that se…
$779,000
4 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 1
This vibrant 4-bedroom, 4-bath oceanfront home on Utila is a true Caribbean gem, offering en…
$599,000
5 bedroom house in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
5 bedroom house
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
Price Drop of $250,000. With a spectacular 3-acres of waterfront, this one-of-a-kind propert…
$1,000,000
