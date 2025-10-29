Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Honduras

Bay Islands
94
Roatan
88
Coxen Hole
12
Jose Santos Guardiola
6
95 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Value in Roatan1! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers an incredibl…
$279,000
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 819 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Oceanfront Condo 3306 at The Kimpton Grand Roatan Experience refined Caribbean liv…
$550,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience island living at its best with this 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo for sale in Kai Linda…
$349,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Thatch Point, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover this stunning, modern 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo located within the exclusive be…
$399,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 1st Floor Beachfront Condo D4, West Bay. Whether you are looking for an e…
$785,000
Condo 4 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 4 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
This luxurious 2,600-square-foot Marina Front Villa is one of the largest villas in Parrot T…
$495,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to paradise with this stunning one bedroom, one-bathroom beachfront condo in the Laws…
$295,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$380,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$170,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 3rd Floor Beachfront Condo D9, West Bay. Whether you are looking for a…
$795,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offers direct ocean views and comfortable living in a resor…
$449,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Presenting Acqua Di Mare Resort, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium. This unit is a 2nd flo…
$549,999
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo A1 at Ludy's Village offers turnkey comfort in the heart of Sandy Bay. This 3-bedroom,…
$189,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$205,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 1
Full Ownership Opportunity Own a slice of paradise at Infinity Bay, West Bay - Roatan, H…
$469,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Beachside Condo in West Bay. Prime Location & Investment Potential. Experience the pi…
$475,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
$599,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover The Wave, a premier condo at the charming Blue Bahia Resort, now available for owne…
$250,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the heart of Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Bella Caribbean offers modern island livi…
$184,000
Condo 17 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 17 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 1 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Beachfront Resort Opportunity. Positioned in one of Roatán's most prestigious c…
$5,80M
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience the epitome of luxury at SeaSalt Residences, where every day feels like a vacatio…
$1,19M
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium B2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream retreat in the stunning Parrot Tree Plantation, Unit 1D! This beautifu…
$450,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Condo 2A in Sunset Villas, a beautifully appointed and well-equipped unit offerin…
$360,000
Condo 6 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 6 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 2
Rock Point Villas is a 4 villa development located in a desirable location in Sandy Bay. Its…
$350,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover your dream home in this beautifully spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo located …
$699,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
Step into Casa Castaway and embrace the laid-back charm of island living. Nestled in the des…
$269,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 3rd Floor Beachfront Condo D3, West Bay. Unlike anything found on Roat…
$875,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo D3 at Ludy's Village offers smart, stylish island living in a compact, functional layo…
$199,000
Condo 1 bedroom in West End, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
FINANCING AVAILABLE! Looking for a fully furnished condo located in the prime area of West E…
$154,900
