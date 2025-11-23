Apartments for sale in Honduras

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
This beachfront condo is only steps away from the white sand beach and all the amenities in …
$629,000
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity Bay Beach Resort is a top destination on the paradise island of Roatan, located alo…
Price on request
Condo 4 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 4 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Occupying the entire second floor of the new building at Caribe Tesoro, this brand-new, 4-be…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable home with a MILLION DOLLAR VIEW? Mahogany Hills Villas is an affor…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West End, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
FINANCING AVAILABLE! Looking for a fully furnished condo located in the prime area of West E…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Don't miss your chance to secure the final available unit in this sought-after development! …
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 577 m²
Number of floors 1
Don't miss this unique opportunity to own one of three first-floor, oceanfront pre-construct…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 15 574 m²
Number of floors 1
Aluna Condos have arrived, and this exclusive ground floor residence with expanded pool and …
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Own your piece of paradise in Pristine Bay, Roatan's premier gated golf course community! …
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
IB 1401 First floor unit
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Experience the epitome of luxury at SeaSalt Residences, where every day feels like a vacatio…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 819 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Oceanfront Condo 3306 at The Kimpton Grand Roatan Experience refined Caribbean liv…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Beachside Condo in West Bay. Prime Location & Investment Potential. Experience the pi…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect blend of contemporary design and island tranquility in this brand-new…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Jardines de Catalina Condo B4! This charming second-story, one-bedroom, one-bathr…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 1
Step into relaxed beach luxury with the Lionfish Condo, a beautifully furnished garden-view …
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in French Harbour, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Wake up in the heart of French Harbour, one of Roatan's most rapidly growing and accessible …
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 3
Welcome to the Aqua Aura House located on Utila's seaside! This breath-taking property offer…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Condo 2A in Sunset Villas, a beautifully appointed and well-equipped unit offerin…
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Turn-key, fully furnished, just 99 steps to the marina. PLUS neighboring Lot 133. Enjoy ocea…
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Thatch Point, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Las Palmas waterfront resort elevates Caribbean Island living at its best with a private bea…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 2
This two story Gibson Bight 4 plex is a short 5 minutes drive to Half Moon Bay Beach in We…
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Value in Roatan1! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers an incredibl…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium B2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Discover Your Slice of Paradise! This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath home, along with a cozy ca…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
STUNNING GROUND FLOOR CONDO - DIRECT POOL ACCESS AT INFINITY BAY RESORT COMPLETELY RENOVA…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 954 m²
Number of floors 1
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a beautiful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom fully furnished co…
Price on request
