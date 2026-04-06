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Townhouses for sale in Żabbar, Malta

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully presented Townhouse, newly renovated throughout and offered furnished, combini…
Price on request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: Charming Terraced House in Zabbar This cosy, fully furnished two-bedroom terraced…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For Sale in Haz-Zabbar•For those looking for luxurious houses with spacious gardens, Haz-Zab…
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