Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. South Eastern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

Marsascala
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Eastern Region, Malta

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go