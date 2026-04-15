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  2. Malta
  3. Qormi
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Qormi, Malta

сommercial properties
40
investment properties
4
warehouses
6
1 property total found
Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
2 shops in Qormi in a very central area with a good passing trade, Class 4B
Price on request
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