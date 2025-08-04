Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow
  5. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in Malta

Northern Region
16
Naxxar
4
Saint Paul's Bay
4
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malta

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go