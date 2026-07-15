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Restaurants for sale in Birżebbuġa, Malta

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Restaurant in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Restaurant
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Restaurant Birzebbuga A spacious restaurant premises located in Birzebbuga, situated in a p…
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