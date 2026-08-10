Apartments for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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Apartments in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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297 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/3
Precautionary area Valacama - the morning when you wake up together with bird sucking and ev…
$389,212
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold the LEAD 1 CASTLE IN FABIJONICS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: - Comfortable first floor; -…
$139,763
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
SOLID INSTALLATION Class A + + 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN A LOAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT - MASTER G. 18…
$216,229
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5 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
Prestine A spacious apartment of 117,91 sq.m. (3477 Eur / sq.m.) with autonomous gas heating…
$473,381
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
BUILDING 34 sq.m. 2 CASTALISED IN MARKUČIŲ, PAT VILNELE. Looking for a home where the rhythm…
$139,063
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
Sending SPACE 1 CASTLE BUT IN FABIJONICS PRINCIPLES: * WHOLE FOR LIVING, TIEK INVESTMENT; *…
$128,571
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/12
Sending YOUR 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN SENT WITH COMMON COORDINATION IN BALTLUES. PRINCIPLES: * PU…
$114,053
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-storey apartment with a private yard. Comfortable place in Pašilaičiai microdistrict can…
$339,855
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Very good layout, neat, warm 3- apartment with basement, New Vilnius, Parko str. PRINCIPLES…
$190,711
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE LOFTS IN NEW PROJECT MOODS, HEARING PRINCIPLES: A + energy class; Of a cylinder capaci…
$113,593
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! KNOW BUT LIVE! D…
$245,656
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/9
OPEN DOMESTIC DAY, during which you can visit the apartment, see it, evaluate it and discuss…
$123,974
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
SAID AT HOURS WITH AUTOMOBILE PLACE OF SALE AND THE ERDUS BALKON ...........................…
$317,691
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
LOMA RESIDENCE PROJECT HAS BEEN SENT TO THE COMPLETE - VILNIUS HEAD! Living in the very cent…
$255,782
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1 bedroom apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 bedroom apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a cozy and well-equipped spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony in a renovated…
$213,995
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2 rooms apartment for sale in Skirmums, Karavių g. I invite you to contact you at a convenie…
$159,429
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/9
SALE OF NEW AND MODERNABLE SUREMONATED, DAR INDEPENDENT, BUILDING ON THE SECOND CIRCUMSTANCE…
$149,801
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4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 9/9
EXCLUSION OF THE PENTHOUSE TYPE WAS CONTAINED WITH THE 77 KV. ------------------------------…
$744,718
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
SALE OF YACK AND LIGHT IN THE "WINE" PROJECT IN CILAITUS We invite You are on Open Day 2026…
$287,872
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2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/6
Sold in two cuffs in the GRIGICTS, VILNIUS MIESTE! Apartment is free and ready for new resid…
$175,039
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/8
THE SWITZERLAND AND SPREADS OF RESIDENCE ALLOWANCE OF 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN NEW! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$282,675
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
FIELD THE BUTTER OF BUTTER DAYS 2026-03-15 From 12 to 16 EEL, WHETHER IN RESERVATION OF BUTT…
$384,380
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
SALE OF INSTALLATED, ITIN SPACE BUT, SENAMIESTIS, DRAWN UP IN NEW A. VIVULSKY G. Prospective…
$391,130
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/7
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! KNOW BUT LIVE! D…
$244,807
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1 bedroom apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 bedroom apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a cozy and well-equipped spacious 2-room apartment in a renovated house, in the …
$289,855
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/7
Sending to the 3rd SPACE, 73 sq. m. Object video: https: / / youtu ge / yVja3BE8nzu _ _ _ _…
$465,731
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/9
SALES YAUKUS 1 CASTLE BUT STRATEGY IN SUSTAINABLE LOCATION! This one-room apartment is a gr…
$116,765
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/7
SALE OF A PARTIAL APDAILA IN A NEW, EXCLUSIVE QUALITY PROJECT IN THE SEA! Discover your new…
$224,051
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/7
The apartment is located only a few minutes from the city center, but in a quiet, closed and…
$368,173
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5 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/4
SALE OF SPACE WITH 5 CABLES M. K. ČIURLIONIO G., VILNIAUS CENTRE M. K. Čiurlionis Street is …
$993,484
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Property types in Vilnius city municipality

1 BHK

Properties features in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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