Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Vilnius, Lithuania

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
89 properties total found
Commercial property 64 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
$699
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 17 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITIES! MODERNUS BIURAS VERSLO CENTRE "GOŠTAUTO 8" TO WHITE TILTO! Looking …
$581
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 67 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 67 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
$813
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 46 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 46 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Commercial / office premises for rent in Vytenio g., project "Skver namai," Vilnius New c…
$1,337
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 66 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 66 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
LEVELS OF LIGHT AND FUNCTIONARY COORDINATION IN THE SENAMIOR! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - Addre…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 404 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 404 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 404 m²
Floor 1
$3,513
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 118 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 118 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 118 m²
Floor 1
$9,087
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 25 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 25 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
$725
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 31 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 31 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
$580
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 91 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 91 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
$2,623
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 37 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 37 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 126 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 126 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
$5,785
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 500 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$4,579
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 32 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 32 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
$464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 30 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 30 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
$406
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 56 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 56 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
$1,610
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 900 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 900 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
$3,442
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 140 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 140 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
$2,493
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 85 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 85 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 141 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 141 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 171 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 171 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Floor 2
$1,784
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 939 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 939 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 939 m²
Floor 2
$9,274
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 062 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 062 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 1
$3,694
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 95 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 95 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
$820
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 93 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 93 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 50 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$522
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 267 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 267 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 267 m²
Floor 1
$7,860
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 126 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 126 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
$754
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 99 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 99 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
$1,545
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 124 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 124 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Floor 2
$1,157
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go