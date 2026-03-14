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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Birstonas, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 91 m² in Birstonas, Lithuania
Commercial property 91 m²
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
$2,270
per month
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Commercial property 104 m² in Birstonas, Lithuania
Commercial property 104 m²
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
$2,572
per month
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Commercial property 235 m² in Birstonas, Lithuania
Commercial property 235 m²
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Floor 1
$5,678
per month
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