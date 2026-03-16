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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Klaipėda
10
Palanga
3
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15 properties total found
Commercial property 115 m² in Neringa, Lithuania
Commercial property 115 m²
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive opportunity for restaurant or cafe - catering facilities Nida center with terraces…
$4,618
per month
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Commercial property 29 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 29 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive possibility to rent commercial premises in the center of Palanga building. Are you…
$668
per month
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Commercial property 35 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive possibility to rent commercial premises in the center of Palanga building. Are you…
$1,210
per month
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Commercial property 51 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
$297
per month
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Commercial property 147 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 147 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
$1,623
per month
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Commercial property 496 m² in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Commercial property 496 m²
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 496 m²
Floor 1
$1,449
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$290
per month
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Commercial property 196 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 196 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Floor 2
$1,391
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
$348
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
$464
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 2
$243
per month
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Commercial property 84 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 84 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
$1,025
per month
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Commercial property 4 254 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 4 254 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 4 254 m²
Floor 1
$19,727
per month
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Commercial property 41 m² in Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial property 41 m²
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
$812
per month
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Commercial property 170 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 170 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
$1,281
per month
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