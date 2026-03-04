Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Šiauliai
4
4 properties total found
Commercial property 640 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 640 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 640 m²
Floor 1
$1,136
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 26 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 26 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
$197
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 50 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
$232
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 671 m² in Zaliukes, Lithuania
Commercial property 671 m²
Zaliukes, Lithuania
Area 671 m²
Floor 1
$2,087
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
