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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
77
Prienai
3
Birstonas
3
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95 properties total found
Commercial property 60 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 60 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
60 sq.m rooms for rent in a convenient location of Kaunas, in Aukštaičių g. 54a, near the st…
$643
per month
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Commercial property 240 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 240 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
COLUMNS OF ADMINISTRATIVE ADVANTAGE ESTABLISHED IN FULL G.104. INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION, DESI…
$1,751
per month
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Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$255
per month
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Commercial property 868 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 868 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 868 m²
Floor 3
$12,081
per month
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Commercial property 309 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 309 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Floor 1
$4,274
per month
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Commercial property 142 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 142 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Floor 1
$2,550
per month
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Commercial property 43 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 43 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$499
per month
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Commercial property 2 203 m² in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 203 m²
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 2 203 m²
Floor 1
$2,319
per month
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Commercial property 600 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
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Commercial property 26 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 26 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
$290
per month
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Commercial property 2 693 m² in Naujasodis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 693 m²
Naujasodis, Lithuania
Area 2 693 m²
Floor 1
$24,976
per month
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Commercial property 145 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 145 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Floor 4
$2,019
per month
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Commercial property 547 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 547 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 547 m²
Floor 1
$6,341
per month
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Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
One of the most mobile places in Kaunas - Savanorių pr. 187 rooms for rent in exclusive desi…
$418
per month
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Commercial property 52 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 52 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
$1,043
per month
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Commercial property 2 216 m² in Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 216 m²
Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Area 2 216 m²
Floor 1
$14,130
per month
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Commercial property 139 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
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Commercial property 303 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 303 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 2
$2,283
per month
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Commercial property 150 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 150 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 3
$580
per month
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Commercial property 35 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
$139
per month
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Commercial property 500 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$2,898
per month
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Commercial property 123 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 123 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Floor 2
$713
per month
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Commercial property 900 m² in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 900 m²
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
Floor 1
$3,130
per month
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Commercial property 105 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 105 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
- COVERAGE OF COMMERCIAL ALLOWANCES IN THE MILK CENTRE, TRACK G.! - COMPREHENSIVE COMPLIANCE…
$523
per month
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Commercial property 300 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 300 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
Stockholm Office commercial premises for rent in Kaunas We offer modern stock-Office commer…
$2,388
per month
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Commercial property 94 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 94 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
$545
per month
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Commercial property 60 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 60 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
$416
per month
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Commercial property 1 030 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 030 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 030 m²
Floor 2
$2,388
per month
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Commercial property 370 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 370 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
RENDERED 370 KV.M. PATCHES IN PANEMUNE, TRANSACTIONS G. Room for rent 370 sq.m. in Panemunė…
$872
per month
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Commercial property 835 m² in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial property 835 m²
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 835 m²
Floor 3
$232
per month
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